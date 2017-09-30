× Suspect charged after 12-year-old shot dead in his bedroom overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Just after 3 a.m. Saturday morning a 12-year-old boy’s life was taken in a shooting at the 2400 block of Dana Drive.

Police said Sunday night they found the suspect. Caterrious Williams is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated child abuse and first-degree murder in perpetration of aggravated child abuse.

The family says they’ve been in a daze and they haven’t slept a wink since finding 12-year-old Devin Johnson in his room with a gunshot wound to the head.

“I don’t want to bury my baby, he was the only son I had,” said Cecilia Berry Johnson’s mother.

Berry says right now nothing makes sense. One minute she felt at peace knowing her son was sleeping in the other room of their home, the next moment she says she was cradling him—begging him to hold on.

"I told him please don’t go to sleep this is mama I was outside the whole time the ambulance was working on him but they couldn’t revive him," said Berry.

For the family, none of it adds up—as of right now they believe an intruder came in through a side window, shot Johnson in the head—and left.

Without taking anything or waking anyone else in the house.

"Why? It’s a lot of kids in here you target one child," said Berry. "The person who did this doesn’t have a heart. They don’t have a spine."

It’s hard to press on because they say Devin didn’t deserve to die but through reminiscing, the family is able to fight through the pain until they find closure.

"My baby didn’t do nothing to anyone, he was a good child. He loved to dance always had a smile on his face," said Berry.