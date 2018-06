× 75-year-old located after walking to gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 75-year-old who went missing on Wednesday has been located.

Police said Douglas Bryant was last seen around 7:30 p.m. walking to the gas station at Yale Road and Ramill Road.

According to the City Watch alert, Bryant has dementia.

Authorities didn’t release any information on where he was found, but said they have canceled his City Watch alert.