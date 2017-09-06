Man missing following robbery in southeast Memphis located

Posted 4:41 am, September 6, 2017, by , Updated at 05:06AM, September 6, 2017
Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are no longer searching for a local man who reportedly disappeared during a robbery in southeast Memphis.

Eliazar Guzman was located several hours after someone reportedly tried to rob him in the 1600 block of Harville. Shots rang out around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said at the time they did not know if Guzman was hit and in need of medical care.

They didn’t release any additional information.