× Woman sets fire to Walmart clothing rack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local woman has been detained after starting a fire inside a local Walmart store.

The incident happened at the location in the 3900 block of Austin Peay Highway.

According to police, they received a 911 call from the store around 7 a.m. and took the woman in for questioning after employees said she caught a rack of clothes on fire. They were to put the blaze out just as firefighters arrived on the scene.

Thankfully no one inside was hurt.

It appears no charges have been filed at this point.

A WREG crew overheard Walmart employees telling customers the store will be closed for the day.