Local organization helped improve foster care in Tennessee

Posted 12:53 pm, July 27, 2017, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee has made vast improvements when it comes to foster care and a Memphis organization was critical in making that happen.

Earlier this month, Governor Bill Haslam announced the Tennessee Department of Children's Services was no longer under federal oversight 16 years after an advocacy group filed a lawsuit stating children suffered in the state's system.

Pat Lawler with Youth Villages stopped by to explain how they helped, what has changed  and how it impacts our community.

 

Related stories