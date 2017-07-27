Local organization helped improve foster care in Tennessee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee has made vast improvements when it comes to foster care and a Memphis organization was critical in making that happen.

Earlier this month, Governor Bill Haslam announced the Tennessee Department of Children's Services was no longer under federal oversight 16 years after an advocacy group filed a lawsuit stating children suffered in the state's system.

Pat Lawler with Youth Villages stopped by to explain how they helped, what has changed and how it impacts our community.

