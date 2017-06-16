× Kevin Vaughan to represent District 95

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is a new representative for District 95.

Collierville School Board member Kevin Vaughan easily won the race getting more than 3,000 votes.

He faced off against Attorney Julie Byrd Ashworth, Robert Shutt and Jim Tomasik.

Thursday evening, House Speaker Beth Harwell released a statement congratulating Vaughan on the election.

“Kevin will serve the people of House District 95 well. I am looking forward to calling him a colleague, and working with him to ensure Tennessee is the best place in the country to live, work, own and operate a business, and raise a family.”

Vaughan will replace Mark Lovell who resigned earlier this year due to a sexual harassment scandal.

Congrats to Kevin Vaughan on his victory in HD 95! Looking forward to working w/ him to ensure TN is the best place in the country to live. — Beth Harwell (@speakerharwell) June 16, 2017

It's official, join me in congratulating my friend and the new State Representative Kevin Vaughan of District 95 on his victory tonight. pic.twitter.com/gMZJq2P9KQ — Rep. Ron Gant (@RonGant) June 16, 2017