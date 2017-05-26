× Early voting underway for District 95 congressional seat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early voting is now underway for the 95th District congressional seat.

The polls will open Friday at 11 a.m. and close at 3 p.m.

If you can’t take advantage of early voting Friday, don’t worry!

The Shelby County Election Commission said voters will be able to cast their ballot until Saturday, June 10.

The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, May 27: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 3: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, June 5 to Friday, June 9: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 10: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The commission said the change in times will hopefully allow more people to cast their vote early.

There are two early voting locations: Collierville Church of Christ 575 Shelton Rd and New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church 7786 Poplar Pike, Germantown.

Election Day is June 15.

The election pits Republican Kevin Vaughan against Democrat Julie Byrd Ashworth.