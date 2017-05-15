World’s smallest pacemaker undetectable in patients

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — New technology is making pacemakers undetectable in patients.

The Micra Pacemaker by Medtronic is 93 percent smaller than conventional pacemakers.

The pacemaker, dubbed the world's smallest, is about the size of a large capsule.

It was approved by the FDA just last year, and already Baptist Memorial Health Care has placed it in several patients in Memphis and Mississippi.

"Instead of requiring an incision this is placed through the leg directly into the heart, and the lead and the pacemaker are one system instead of having a lead and the pacemaker separately," said Dr. Christopher Ingelmo.

Doctors say with the Micra design recovery is quicker for patients and there are fewer complications.

The Micra is for patients who need a single-chamber pacemaker.