National Weather Service issues alerts for the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –The National Weather Service has issued alerts for counties in the WREG viewing area.

A Flash Flood Warning is active for Mississippi, Pemiscot and Dunklin counties until 12:15 a.m.

Another Warning is also active for Crockett, Dyer and Lauderdale counties until 11:30 p.m.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for Poinsett, Mississippi, Dunklin, Pemiscot, Lake, Obion, Weakley, Henry, Dyer, Gibson, Caroll, Benton, Lauderdale and Crockett counties until Friday afternoon.

The Mid-South is under a slight risk for severe weather throughout the night.

The threat of rain and storms will end late Friday and clear out just in time for Mother’s Day weekend.

