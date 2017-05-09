Mother and son shot during drug deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother told authorities she and her son were shot during a drug deal around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

The shooting happened on Kesswood Court at the Chatham Village Condominiums.

That’s near Park and I-240.

A witness told authorities after the deal the suspect got out of his car and fired about 10 rounds at them.

The 23-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the chest while his 41-year-old mother was shot in the side of her neck.

Both were taken to the hospital.

If you can help authorities identify the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.