× Memphis meat market raided for possible EBT fraud

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis meat market has been raided.

Shelby County deputies, along with the Secret Service and USDA are at The Southern Meat Market.

The store is located at 3507 Southern Avenue.

Our Melissa Moon has been told the raid involves allegations of possible EBT fraud.

We are working to gather more information.

Secret Service and USDA raid the Southern Meat Market on Park at Goodman.We don't know what they're looking for. @ShelbyCountySO assissting pic.twitter.com/0tbToKDc0x — melissa moon (@MMoon_WREG3) April 14, 2017