MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo has finally revealed the name of its newest addition.

Say hello to Winnie the hippo!

According to the zoo, almost 23,000 people cast their vote in the naming contest after the birth on March 23.

The baby and her mother, Binti, will be on exhibit everyday, but will rotate with the other two adult hippos, Splish and Uzazi.

The zoo cannot guarantee their schedule so they encourage everyone to check her exhibit status on their website.