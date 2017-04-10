Southaven gun store targeted by thieves again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. -- Employees are Dabb's Gun and Pawn in Southaven were left cleaning up the mess would be thieves left behind after an early morning break-in Monday.

"Security system I guess, thank goodness. As soon as the glass was broke, they were in and out."

Justin Dabbs said the crooks didn't get any guns.

"They didn't get anything. All the long guns are locked up; the handguns are put in a vault at night, all those are on a cable."

Dabbs said there are also bars on the windows and doors, fencing and lots of security cameras.

The thieves got in by throwing brick pavers at the windows in the front. One of the crooks reportedly went through the bars to get inside.

This was the third time the store's been hit since December.

Police previously arrested two adults and four juveniles who got into the store from the roof.

"They started with a saw, cut a hole and beat it, with something else I guess. When the saw wouldn't work or cut anymore, fell in the roof. I came in there was ceiling tiles everywhere."

He believes it's likely the same group of kids, and despite all the precautions he's worried it could happen again.

"Nervous I guess, just got to stay on guard."

ATF agents were on the scene investigating and commended the store for their lockup procedures which likely kept guns off the streets.

If you can help authorities catch the suspects, call police.