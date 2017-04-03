Legendary songwriter and producer David Porter unveils his new Made in Memphis Entertainment recording studio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The sound emanating from the edge of downtown could be described as the dawning of a new soulful era.

That sound is coming from inside a beige two-story building with the sign that says it all: "Made in Memphis."

It's the vision of legendary Memphis songwriter and producer David Porter.

"What this means is there's a global impact that emanating out of Memphis, Tennessee like nothing since the days of Stax and Hi Records."

Porter unveiled his newest venture called Made in Memphis Entertainment, a $5 million state of the art music studio on Union Avenue near Danny Thomas, on Monday.

"What it means is there's a fresh blood of new talent that's going to validate the credibility of Memphis."

Made in Memphis also houses a record label of the same name as well as a production unit and a publishing arm in the music industry.

"This is a stake in the ground saying Memphis music and the Memphis sound have a great future," said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

"So many artist have gone to other places to record even though we have a great recording scene with studios. I think the investment David Porter is making builds on that legacy and positioned us for the future," added Kevin Kane.

"It's great when someone of his stature puts this amazing facility together with great people, great equipment, the latest technology. It's everything you could ask for," said Jon Hornyak.

Porter has already signed and recorded three artists.

"I want to be sure I give something back in a meaningful way and I also want to say there are more David Porters and Isaac Hayes."