Meet Furry Friend Belle!

Meet Belle!

This Boxer/Lab mix is about 3 years old.

She’s up for adoption with Alive Rescue Group of Memphis.

Belle was rescued, along with her 3 puppies, from Memphis Animal Services.

Her puppies were sent to Chicago to look for homes, but Belle is still right here in Memphis, looking for her forever family.

Alive Rescue says Belle is super gentle and good with other dogs, but they’re not sure how well she would do in a home with cats, or children.

Belle is spayed, up to date on her vaccinations and micro-chipped.

http://www.aliverescuememphis.org/

https://www.facebook.com/aliverescuememphis