Authorities offer 24K reward in Hardeman County cold case

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. -- Federal, state and Hardeman County authorities are offering a new incentive for anyone who can help them solve a murder from 1998.

Michael Bell, 21, was shot and killed while working as a store clerk at the McKee's Stateline Convenience Store on Highway 125S.

Surveillance images captured the crime, but authorities haven't had luck in making any arrests.

“We want to bring justice for the Bell family [and] for the citizens of this county," said General Mike Dunavant, the 25th District Attorney. "We want to solve this unsolved homicide that’s been going on now for 19 years.”

Authorities said there is now a $24,000 reward for anyone who can provide information that can lead to an arrest and conviction.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is chipping in $20,000 and the rest was approved this week from the Hardeman County commission.

“The people of Hardeman County [and] the family of Michael Bell, they deserve to have this case solved,” said General Dunavant.

Law enforcement didn’t want to elaborate on the details of their investigation up to this point, but said they have reason to believe the 21-year-old was specifically targeted for murder, rather than a robbery gone wrong.

They said they hope this money will lead to solving a crime still on their minds every day.

“Those who committed this cowardly act, to them I have this one message: Your crime is not forgotten," said Special Agent Michael Gavin with the FBI. "Justice will be done.”

Authorities said the reason they’re doing this now is because recent legislation allows the FBI to have a hand in these types of crimes.

If you have any information that could help lead to an arrest, you're asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.