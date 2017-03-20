DA declares southwest Memphis home a public nuisance for gang violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Authorities shut down a southwest Memphis home on Delta Road Monday, District Attorney Amy Weirich announced.

The home was boarded up during an afternoon news conference on the street in front, with stolen paraphernalia laid out on the front lawn.

"Over the last couple years, Memphis Police has responded thousands of times in this general vicinity,” Weirich said.

According to Weirich, the home at 477 Delta Road was known for gang activity. She said police have responded within half a mile of the house for 190 crimes including drug trafficking, aggravated assault and rape.

In fact, when police started investigating a nearby double homicide in January, they said neighbors brought this home to their attention.

"The info came from officers working the actual homicide, running down leads on that. And then coming across citizens saying 'Hey look at this address over there,'" Major Darren Goods said.

Weirich reminded community members to act as watchdogs for their neighborhoods.

"Complaining, sharing information and telling what they know... that is an important and crucial point to getting relief," she said.

Police arrested 36-year-old Charlie Miller on drug charges at the home Monday.

Manor Lake Elementary and Geeter Middle Schools are both one mile away.