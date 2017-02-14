Pit bull mix used as bait in fights needs surgery

Note: This video contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature.

SPRING, Texas — A good Samaritan found and rescued a dog being used for target practice in a Texas dog-fighting ring.

He had bite wounds and slashes, injuries so bad he couldn’t even walk.

Now a specialty and emergency pet hospital is doing everything they can to save his life, heal his body and give him a home that he deserves, KPRC reported.

His name is Calvin. He’s an adorable 4-yea-old pit bull mix, and though his face shows nothing but tenderness and understanding and love, his ravaged body tells another story.

The deep gashes, bite marks and loss of skin show he has been used for years as a bait dog.

“This dog has been used as a bait dog over and over and over again,” veterinary surgeon Dr. Michael McFadden said.

A bait dog is a dog that dog fighters will throw into the ring with much bigger, stronger animals, so the larger dogs can train on them and tear them apart for practice.

“It tears me up,” said Corrine Manley, who is helping care for Calvin. “I’m a big pit bull advocate. I think they’re the greatest dogs, and you see people do this to them -— its very hard to deal with, to know that people would use these animals, they’re so helpless.”

Now doctors at Blue Pearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital are working to heal Calvin.

He will require surgery to repair a lacerated Achilles tendon. He needs wound repair and antibiotics.

Some of the treatment is so painful, so they give Calvin gobs of peanut butter to soothe him.

As it is now, he can’t use his back right leg. It will take thousands of dollars and weeks of care to repair it, but if doctors don’t, Calvin’s leg will have to be amputated.

“We’re hoping for about $5,000 dollars, just to get his back leg repaired, that’s the biggest thing were going for, to get him able to walk again,” Manley said.

If you would like to help Calvin, the vets have set up a GoFundMe account in his name to cover all medical expenses.

So far, generous donors have given several thousand dollars beyond the $10,000 goal.