Update on kitten found shrink wrapped to package

Posted 1:25 pm, January 30, 2017, by , Updated at 01:34PM, January 30, 2017
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A sweet kitten who had a rough start to life seems to be loving it these days.

‘Shrink,’ formerly known as Joey, was found shrink-wrapped to a box by a delivery driver in December.

At the time, ‘Shrink’ was 5-7 weeks old.

After being checked out at Park Avenue Animal Hospital, he was adopted by a family who sent us the photos above and said he is doing great.

It’s believed he got stuck to the package at a facility in Chicago, but not clear how that happened.