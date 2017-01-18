× Optional Schools applications available Monday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Even though the district says there’s no need to wait in the cold, parents are lined up outside the Shelby County School Board once again.

Applications will be available starting Monday for schools that offer special programs.

Parents say that’s why it’s worth the wait.

“It’s a very tough curriculum and we know that our children can do this. They have advanced classes in English and Math.”

The applications are bar-coded and are due back by 5 p.m. next Friday to guarantee processing in the order in which they were distributed.

Optional school transfers are accepted through the start of the school year.

You can pick up the applications form the Division of Optional Schools & Advanced Academics at 160 S. Hollywood St., Room C106, on Monday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Learn more about the application process and how to submit completed applications here.