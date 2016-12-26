Brittany Spears is alive and well despite hacked Sony Twitter account saying she was dead

Sony Music Entertainment caused a short frenzy early Monday morning when it tweeted that Britney Spears had died from its official account.

“RIP @britneyspears,” read the tweet after 8 am. Eastern Time.

Although the tweet has since been deleted. Billboard reports that a group called OurMine has taken responsibility for the hack of the account.

 

Billboard reports the hacker group has targeted other high-profile accounts such as Marvel and Netflix which happened last week.

According to NBC4 Washington OurMine hacked Bob Dylan’s account tweeted ‘Rest in Peace @britneyspears’. Dylan’s tweet has also been deleted but it’s unclear if the account was hacked or not.