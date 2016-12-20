Family escapes injury after car crashes into house

Posted 4:17 am, December 20, 2016, by , Updated at 04:59AM, December 20, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a rough night for an East Memphis family after a car came crashing into their home.

Police say a 16-year-old driver lost control of his car near Kimball Rd. and Wanda St. late Monday night and crashed into a nearby home.

The homeowner told WREG that she was reading a book when the car came barreling into her home — missing her by a few feet.

Incredibly, despite all the damage to the home, no one inside was injured.

The driver was taken to the hospital due to eye injuries caused by flying glass — but he’s expected to recover.

There’s no word yet on whether the teenager will face charges for the crash.