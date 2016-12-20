× Family escapes injury after car crashes into house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a rough night for an East Memphis family after a car came crashing into their home.

Police say a 16-year-old driver lost control of his car near Kimball Rd. and Wanda St. late Monday night and crashed into a nearby home.

The homeowner told WREG that she was reading a book when the car came barreling into her home — missing her by a few feet.

Incredibly, despite all the damage to the home, no one inside was injured.

The driver was taken to the hospital due to eye injuries caused by flying glass — but he’s expected to recover.

There’s no word yet on whether the teenager will face charges for the crash.