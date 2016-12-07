× Four guns on the streets after a Jonesboro weapons store was robbed

JONESBORO, Ark. — Several guns are now on the streets in Jonesboro following a commercial robbery early Tuesday morning.

When authorities arrived at The Gun Shop on East Matthews, they noticed the front door had been shattered by a cinder block that was left behind by the suspect(s).

Four guns had been taken from the rack nearest the door. The owner also told authorities it appeared the suspect(s) had also tried to get in the gun safe as well.

If you can help in any way, call Jonesboro Police.