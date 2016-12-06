× Lightning strike sparks house fire in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An East Memphis man is staying with friends after a lightning strike set his home on fire overnight.

The fire started around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Fair Meadow Road near Park Ave. and Perkins Road.

Firefighters say the home was struck by lighting as thundershowers moved through the city.

The man who lived there was able to get out safely and none of the firefighters were injured while battling the blaze.

There’s no word yet on how much damage was caused by the fire.