A surprising artist joins Dolly Parton to sing a stunning version of Jolene

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Parton was the guest of honor for this week’s results show and actually took the stage twice. She first sang the new single “Circle Of Love” with the Top 10 and Jennifer Nettles.

She later came on stage to sing a stunning a capella version of “Jolene” with Pentatonix and special guest, Miley Cyrus.