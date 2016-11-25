× Tradition in Ohio dazzles for tenth year with 75,000 lights

ROSSFORD, OH. — This year marks 10 years for one neighborhood’s holiday tradition: “The Ageless Child’s Christmas”. Friday tonight, the lights came on for another season.

Bob Densic, the creator of “The Ageless Child’s Christmas” explains, “It’s a light show for all ages to come out and enjoy. Bring out the inner child in all of us and remember what the true meaning of Christmas is all about.”

Bob started his light show 10 years ago on Birch Drive in Rossford. Since then, his show has grown into a tradition for thousands; his street is lined with hundreds of cars each night through the holiday season. And Bob says that sense of community is part of why he got started.

“We try to get out every night to hand out candy canes to the people that come by, and the interactions with the people that come by here are priceless.”

He says he starts putting the lights out in October, but works year-round to synchronize the lights to music.

“Every single bit of that, every minute, every hour is worth it when that first child lights up and their eyes just go so bright and they start smiling and giggling and laughing. Everything’s worth it.”

But Bob says it’s not just about putting on a good show for the kids. Every year, he accepts donations from visitors. But the money isn’t used to fund the lights.

He says, “We have adopted an AIDS orphanage in Honduras. Everything goes down to Honduras. It goes down to those kids and those families down there.”

That charity is through Cedar Creek, where Bob attends church. He says over the last 10 years, he’s collected more than $10,000 for the charity through donations at his lights show.

The show runs through the New Year, 5:00 – 9:30 PM Sunday through Thursday and 5:00 – 10:30 PM Fridays and Saturdays. The lights span four yards, starting at 107 Birch Dr. in Rossford.

Bob says this year, the show features 75,000 lights, using extension cords that, together, span three miles.