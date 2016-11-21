Pure Passion to temporarily shut its doors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A troubled Memphis nightclub has voluntarily shut its doors to address security issues, the District Attorney General's Office announced.

According to authorities, Pure Passion will be closed for the next 30 days. When it does reopen on December 20, new security measures will have been implemented including security cameras that will be monitored by the Memphis Police Department.

They will also hire new security .

“This closure and these improvements are meant to ensure the safety of the club’s patrons, surrounding community and businesses. It is a consensual resolution and signifies the owners’ willingness to cooperate with authorities as well as this office and its partners’ interest in the operation of peaceful business for the citizens of Shelby County," said District Attorney Amy Weirich.

Pure Passion has along history of violence. The club has been at the center of several police investigations over the past decade, with one shooting after another happening there. It was closed by the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office back in 2008 and declared a public nuisance, but was later reopened.

In the past month alone, there have been three shootings at that location. That's why the District Attorney said they stepped in.

"We are not in the business of shutting business down," Weirich told WREG. "We want them to be thriving but when they cross that line and become a crime scene, then we have to step in."

Before the club can reopen, owners will have to present a plan to a judge.