× Shelby County inmate on work-release walks away from job

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — An inmate is at large after walking away from his work-release job.

O C Jackson, 28, was working on the assembly line at Sterno Products on Presidents Island when he walked away shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Shelby County Corrections Center.

Jackson was sentenced to three years at the Shelby County Corrections Center for aggravated burglary but was qualified to participate in the work-release program.

He was wearing a light-blue shirt and dark-blue coat with “SCDC” in yellow on the back. Jackson also has two tattoos: one on his neck of a spider web and another on his right arm that says “Stella/Loyalty/Dates.”

If you see him or know where he may be, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

A similar situation happened this past weekend in Blytheville, Arkansas, when an inmate walked away from his work-release job there. Arkansas Police found him the next day.