Four people recovering after West Memphis drive-by shooting

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Four people were all injured following a shooting in West Memphis Tuesday evening.

According to authorities, the victims and another group inside a car exchanged gunfire, during which each of them was shot.

One of the victims is in serious condition.

The other three are expected to be okay.

All four were rushed to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities do have one person in custody, but have not released a motive at this time.