The Top 10 Smartest Dogs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For centuries, dogs have been lauded for their skill and ability to help their human companions with difficult tasks.
Of course, some dogs are simply a cute face and a friend to snuggle with, and that’s just fine. But others have a beauty and brains.
PetBreeds, a Graphiq vertical search engine, used data from University of British Columbia psychology professor Stanley Coren’s The Intelligence of Dogs , to identify and rank the 10 smartest dogs.
According to Coren, the top 10 most intelligent dogs need fewer than five repetitions to understand a new command, and obey the first command 95 percent of the time (or better).
The second tier of dogs, which he names “excellent working dogs,” understand new commands after five to 15 repetitions and obey the first command 85 percent of the time (or better).
The third tier, which he names “above average working dogs,” understand new commands after 15 to 25 repetitions and obey first commands 70 percent of the time (or better).
The dogs on the list will be ordered according to intelligence tiers, and then ranked alphabetically within that tier.
#10. Australian Cattle Dog
https://s.graphiq.com/rx/widgets.js
#9. Border Collie
https://s.graphiq.com/rx/widgets.js
Border collies make newspaper titles frequently with their heroic acts and incredible abilities. This breed is easy to train and is great around kids.
#8. Doberman Pinscher
https://s.graphiq.com/rx/widgets.js
#7. German Shepherd
https://s.graphiq.com/rx/widgets.js
The common face of police dogs, German shepherds are extremely loyal and protective. They are commonly used in sniffing out narcotics and lost persons.
#6. Golden Retriever
https://s.graphiq.com/rx/widgets.js
#5. Labrador Retriever
https://s.graphiq.com/rx/widgets.js
The Labrador retriever has an amazing ability to learn. Even new and inexperienced dog owners will be able to teach this breed.
#4. Papillon
https://s.graphiq.com/rx/widgets.js
#3. Poodle
https://s.graphiq.com/rx/widgets.js
Not only is the poodle extremely smart but it is also easy to train. Poodles, along with German shepherds and border collies, have even been found to be as smart as an average two-and-a-half-year old.
#2. Rottweiler
https://s.graphiq.com/rx/widgets.js
#1. Shetland Sheepdog
https://s.graphiq.com/rx/widgets.js
Commonly called miniature collies, Shetland sheepdogs are so smart that training is a breeze. They are also an energetic dog, so expect them to be active.
Learn About These Dogs on PetBreeds