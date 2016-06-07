Suspects charged after East Memphis drug bust

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are behind bars on drugs charges after Narcotic Officers recovered illegal drugs, thousands of dollars in cash and several weapons during a drug bust.

On Monday, Narcotics Officers were staking out a home in the 5200 block of Newton Oak Circle South after receiving a complaint.

As they were watching the home, a man came outside, jumped into a silver Mercedes and took off.

Detectives conducted what they call a rolling surveillance on the car and eventually noticed the driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

As the approached the car, they said they could smell marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

Inside they discovered three individually heat sealed packages and $11,000 in cash.

Less than an hour later, officers had pulled over several other suspects seen leaving the home and recovered drugs, more than $25,000 in cash, and even a Glock pistol.

Authorities recovered an additional 21 gram s of marijuana, a digital scale, a Taurus. 40 caliber handgun, and a North American Arms revolver .22 magnum after obtaining a search warrant for the home.

Three individuals, Damien Pack, Kevin Brown and another woman were all arrested. Charges were against the woman were later dropped and her record expunged.

They all face drug charges.