Deputies say East Memphis investigation nets drugs, guns, $36K

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Narcotic Detectives said they found guns, drugs and more than $36,000 in cash during an investigation in an East Memphis neighborhood just down the street from where Sheriff Bill Oldham has a home.

Damien Pack, Kevin Brown and a woman are behind bars facing drug charges. Charges against the woman were later dropped and her record expunged.

Brown and Pack are facing additional charges for being a felon and having a gun.

WREG obtained court documents stating a complaint lead to deputies raiding two homes, one in a gated East Memphis neighborhood and the other near Bartlett.

Detectives said within an hour Monday, they watched three vehicles come and go at a home on Newton Oak Circle.

Investigators said they later searched all three vehicles and found THC wax, marijuana, $36,300 in cash and a pistol.

Detectives said Brown lived in the East Memphis home, where they also found more drugs and weapons.

“Whatever happened, happened. It’s over with. There’s nothing to report,” said one woman who was at the home Tuesday when WREG dropped by. “Let police deal with whatever they need to deal with.”

No one at the home wanted to tell their side of the story.

Someone, somewhere noticed a red flag, but neighbors we talked to didn’t.

SCSO hasn’t said where the tip came from or how the alleged crimes happened feet away from the sheriff’s property.

“It’s pretty quiet. You just see the cars going in and out. Never seen a police car going in there,” said Daniel Price who lives nearby.

Deputies said their investigation later led them to another home on Peterson Ridge near Bartlett where they found more marijuana, opiate syrup, paraphernalia, and an A-K 47 style rife.

“It’s kind of alarming,” said Aulton Greene who lives across the street.

As of now, the suspects are locked up on felony charges.

“It can happen anywhere in that regard. Not surprising, but you hate to see it so close to home,” said Greene.

WREG contacted SCSO early Tuesday evening for more information on the investigation, but have yet to hear back.

All three are due in court Wednesday.

WREG learned Harris has since bonded out.

Note: This story was updated Aug. 20, 2018