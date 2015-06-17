× Watch this dog stop his owner from harming herself

Danielle Jacobs, who has Asperger’s syndrome, posted a video of herself having a meltdown.

Those with Asperger’s can have trouble dealing with emotions, which can lead to breakdowns and sometimes self-harm.

Jacobs posted the video to show others what she goes through.

In the clip, many have noticed how her dog Samson reacts.

In the video summary on YouTube, Jacobs said Samson is trained to stop her from harming herself.

As you see in the video, Samson puts himself between Jacobs and her fists.



