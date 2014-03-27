Man Charged With Rape; Mom Says “They Got The Wrong Guy!”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(Memphis) Thursday, Memphis Police arrested Deandrey Peterson on suspicion of rape.

Late Thursday night, Peterson was charged with two counts of rape and aggravated burglary related to a rape at 2:45 a.m. Thursday at the Abington Apartments.

A woman said a man had broken into her apartment and raped her at gunpoint.

Earlier in the day, police said they had a person in custody who matched the description of a man wanted for several disturbing rapes in the Raleigh area.

This is the fourth in a series of rapes at the Abington Apartments since February.

Peterson was taken into custody at the Stonegate Apartments, which is walking distance to Abington Apartments.

Police said they spotted him while patrolling after the rape was reported.

Beverly Loverson said her son lives with his girlfriend at Stonegate, and said her son was taken into custody Thursday.

Police told her they think he may be linked to several sexual assaults in the area, including Thursday's incident.

"My son ain't no rapist," said Loverson. "Overall he's a good kid. He just need to get him a job, get his life right., get in church and get closer to God. That's all I can say."

Previously, the U.S. Marshals Office said it was looking for a different man, claiming he was known to frequent the Abington Apartments.

However, WREG has learned that man has been in a Delaware prison since March 12 for rape, sex offender and parole violations.

If you have information on these rapes, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

