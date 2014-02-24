× Women Living In Fear Of Serial Rapist On The Loose

(Memphis) Memphis police are searching for a person of interest who may be responsible for raping three women at a Raleigh apartment complex.

Women say they are doing anything they can to not be alone.

Memphis police don’t believe this man has attacked anyone else since the last three incidents, but he is still out there.

Now that the suspect’s face has been plastered on the news, both men and women are acting as detectives for police.

“My roommate says she saw him going through an empty, vacant building,” said Vandi Denton.

“I’ve seen this guy before but I don’t know where he’s at,” said Edward Barlow, an Abington Apartments resident.

The rapes have left women terrified to go home to the Abington Apartments.

“You don’t want to come home at night by yourself, you always want someone right there beside you and you don’t want to sleep by yourself,” said Kelsey Fish. “My cousin who stays with us has slept in our room numerous times because she scared to sleep in her room by herself.”

Police say the same man has raped three women in the same apartment complex.

When the women get home, he’s already in their house.

The last time he attacked was February 18.

Police say they don’t believe he’s struck again, but they are looking at whether he’s responsible for other rapes in the area.

“The back window is next to the door and supposedly he’s breaking in the window and reaching in and unlocking the door,” said Fish.

Fish says she has her TV pushed against her back door for extra security.

“What would you do if you saw this guy?” asked reporter Sabrina Hall.

“Honestly, I would probably go to jail,” said Barlow.

Barlow says he’s seen police step-up patrols around the complex but he believes a courtesy officer on foot 24/7 might be in order.

Especially since some believe they’ve spotted this “person of interest” on foot.

“He was walking through the grass, really fast pace and was walking towards the empty apartment complex behind us,” said Fish.

Note: This article was updated to reflect that the person of interest in this 2014 story was never charged or convicted of this crime.