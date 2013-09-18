September 18, 2013

The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) launches two new routes as a part of its route adjustments on Sunday, September 22. The new routes are a part of MATA’s focus on budget efficiency, routes to meet today’s service demands, and further utilizing route transfers for more direct travel compared to most routes going downtown for transfer.

The 42 Crosstown debuts as the most direct and convenient link from Frayser to Whitehaven and many major locations in between. The route features 13 numbered timepoints and convenient transfer points to 21 other MATA routes (2, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 17, 19, 20, 30, 34, 35, 36, 40, 46, 50, 52, 53, 56, 57 and 69). The Memphis Medical Center area is among the points along 42 Crosstown with multiple stops and transfer points.

The 46 Whitehaven Flyer debuts as a direct service from the heart of Whitehaven at Elvis Presley and Holmes to Downtown Memphis along Elvis Presley and Bellevue. The route features seven numbered timepoints and convenient transfer points to nine other MATA routes (4, 7, 17, 20, 30, 35, 36, 42, and 69). Southland Mall, Methodist Hospital South, and the Memphis Medical Center area are among the points along 46 Whitehaven Flyer.

“These two Routes not only cross each other, they provide excellent direct links to many routes traveling west to east, which provides riders access to many points around the Memphis area without the need to always travel downtown to catch other bus routes,” said William Hudson, President and General Manager of MATA. “We know this will be a change for some people, but once they learn the patterns, it will create faster and more direct opportunities for many.”

The new 42 Crosstown and 46 Whitehaven Flyer take the place of old routes 10, 31 and 43 whose service is now covered by the new routes (as well as by the revised 57 Park) and will therefore be eliminated. Riders can visit www.matatansit.com to see how these new routes offer alternatives that are superior for many to the routes being eliminated.

Other service changes that take effect on September 22 will be:

2 Madison – Routing changes

4 Walker – Modified Weekday, Saturday, and Sunday schedules, routing changes

5 Central – Routing changes

7 Air Park – Modified Weekday schedules

11 Thomas – Modified Weekday schedules

12 Florida – Modified Weekday schedules

13 Lauderdale – Modified Weekday and Saturday, routing changes

19 Vollintine – Routing changes

20 Winchester (new name) – Modified Weekday and Saturday, routing changes, no longer goes downtown

35 South Parkway – Modified weekday route.

39 South Third – Modified Weekday and Saturday, routing changes

53 Summer – Modified Weekday and Saturday, routing changes

57 Park – Modified Weekday, Saturday, and Sunday schedules, routing changes

69 Winchester – Modified Saturday schedule

82 Germantown – Modified Weekday schedules

MATA held public hearings and took comments during July, at which time public input led to fewer route and schedule changes that were originally proposed.

Maps and changes for all adjusted and new routes are available at: http://www.matatransit.com/uploadedFiles/Main_Site/Content/Maps_and_Schedules/Service_Changes/9.22.13%20service%20change%20booklet1.pdf or by calling 274-MATA (6282).

To help riders with the changes, some 30 retirees from MATA will be riding busses and stationed at the transit centers.