About Go Jim Go

2018 marks the 13th Anniversary of Go Jim Go! That’s the even where News Channel 3 Meteorologist Jim Jaggers rides his bicycle 333 miles across the Mid-South raising money for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. Since its inception, Go Jim Go has raised more than $2.5 million. In 2017, the Mid-South helped us raise more money than ever, totaling $358,122, the most we’ve ever raised in a single year!

After 12 years, Go Jim Go is still going strong. Planning is underway to make this year bigger and better than ever, with multiple volunteers as well as employees of WREG News Channel 3 and Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital working hard to make it all happen!

Check back often to see pictures as well as video from each of our schools and sponsor who have worked so hard to raise money for the children of Le Bonheur.

The 2018 ride is September 26 – October 3. To get involved as a sponsor or fundraising school / business please e-mail Antoinette Katoe, Special Projects Coordinator, at Antoinette.Katoe@WREG.com.

Thank you to all of the WREG News Channel 3 viewers as well as Go Jim Go sponsors who make each year possible!