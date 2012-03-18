CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW!
After raising more than $350,000 in 2016, Go Jim Go 2017 is on the road again! Help us help Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital!
Follow the Go Jim Go as they bike 333 miles in the next 6 days. (Schedule is subject to change)
Memphis Day 1 – Wednesday, Sept. 27 Schedule
- 9:45 – 9:55 Cherokee Elementary Michael Norwood 901-486-3911
- 10:05 – 10:15 American Way Middle
- 10:25 – 10:35 Shrine School
- 10:45 – 11:00 Evans Elementary
- 11:20 – 11:35 Campus School
- 11:40 Sonic Getwell
- 1:05 – 1:15 Hutchison Rachel Frank
- 1:25 – 1:35 Sea Isle Elementary
Tipton County and Lauderdale County Day 2 - Thursday, Sept. 28 Schedule
- 7:30 Edmund Orgill Golf Course
- 8:15 - 8:30 Drummonds elementary
- 9:00 - 9:15 Munford High
- 9:15 - 9:30 Munford Elementary
- 10:15 - 10:30 Brighton Elementary
- 11:15 - 11:25 Teen Learning Center
- 11:30 Covington Square
- 1:00 - 1:15 Covington High
- 1:20 - 1:30 Tipton Christian Academy
- 2:10 - 2:25 Austin Peay Elementary
- 3:45 Edmund Orgill Golf Course
Desoto County Day 3 - Friday, Sept. 29 Schedule
- 8:15 - 8:35 Lewisburg Elementary and Lewisburg Primary
- 10:20 - 10:35 Horn Lake Int.
- 10:35 - 10:50 Shadow Oaks Elementary
- 10:55 - 11:10 Horn Lake Elementary
- 11:20 - 12:45 Southaven RV
- 1:05 - 1:15 Hope Sullivan Elementary
- 1:20 - 1:35 Greenbrook Elementary
- 1:55 - 2:05 Whitehaven Elementary
- 2:10 - 2:20 Westhaven Elementary
- 3:15 - 3:25 Brown Missionary Baptist
- 3:30 - 3:40 Faith Preschool Academy
Forrest City Day 4 - Monday, Oct. 2 Schedule
- 8:00 Village Creek State Park
- 10:15 - 10:30 Cross County High School
- 10:30 - 10:45 Cross County Elementary
- 1:00 - 1:15 Wynne Intermediate
- 3:00 Village Creek State Park
- 3:45 - 3:50 Moro, Ark
Fayette County Day 5 - Tuesday, Oct. 3 Schedule
- 8:00 Wolf River Café
- 8:15 - 8:30 Rossville Academy
- 9:30 - 9:45 Southwest Elementary
- 10:05 - 10:15 West Jr. High School
- 10:20 - 10:35 Oakland elementary
- 11:30 Main St. Eatery
- 12:40 - 12:50 East Jr. High School
- 12:50 -1:00 Fayette-Ware High School
- 1:05 - 1:20 Buckley Carpenter Elementary
- 3:00 - 3:10 LaGrange Moscow Elementary
- 3:30 Rossville