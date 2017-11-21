Sleepy officer in photo identified by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Officer seen sleeping in his cruiser in a widely circulated social media photo this weekend has been identified.

Officer Laneeze Stepney was the officer, MPD officials said. A passerby shot photo and video near the Liberty Bowl on Saturday.

The uproar spurred a response from Police Director Michael Rallings.

“The officer in question has been identified, and an administrative investigation is underway. This behavior will not be tolerated, and I can assure you that corrective actions will be taken,” Rallings said. “This type of behavior does not represent the hardworking men and women of the Memphis Police Department.”