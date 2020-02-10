× US charges 4 members of Chinese military with Equifax hack

WASHINGTON — A federal grand jury has charged four members of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army with hacking Equifax and stealing personal data and trade secrets in one of the largest hacks on record.

Attorney General William Barr said at a news conference Monday that the scale of the theft in 2017 was “staggering” and the suspects obtained information for nearly 150 million Americans. The attorney general said the hack was one of the largest on record and was a “deliberate and sweeping intrusion into the private information of the American people.”

Barr said the hack caused Equifax damage and many others who had to protect themselves from identity theft.

“This data has economic value and these thefts can feed China’s development of artificial tools,” Barr said.