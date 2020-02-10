Tennessee adopts ‘The Volunteer State’ as official nickname
-
Tennessee Rep. files resolution to declare CNN, Washington Post ‘fake news’
-
Tennessee gov appoints former GOP lawmaker to parole board
-
Tennessee governor says he will sign anti-LGBT adoption bill into law
-
House votes to limit Trump’s military action against Iran without congressional approval
-
Tennessee officials say they’re ‘encouraged’ by Trump administration’s plan to transform Medicaid
-
-
Tennessee YMCA ends program that offered free access to senior citizens
-
Shelby County, Nashville sue state over school voucher program
-
Tennessee gun law to change in 2020
-
Memphis, Vols face off again with rivalry’s future uncertain
-
AP Exclusive: State voucher violations leave details unknown
-
-
Tennessee governor says state will keep resettling refugees
-
Tennessee congressman seeks answers on welfare surplus
-
Authorities stress road safety during busy holiday travel week