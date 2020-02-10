× One dead, two injured after South Memphis stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and two others injured after a stabbing in South Memphis over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Compton late Sunday evening and found three people suffering from stab wounds. One of those individuals died after arriving at the hospital.

Authorities did not release any suspect information, but it’s believed that the person responsible knows the victims.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.