Men found with sledgehammers at popular downtown Memphis restaurant

Posted 9:16 pm, February 10, 2020, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pair of burglars armed with sledgehammers were busted while apparently trying to break into a downtown Memphis restaurant.

Officers responded to a burglary alarm at Gus’s Fried Chicken just after midnight Monday morning.

After they dropped their sledgehammers, the two suspects got into a fenced area with barbed wire and ran from police.

After a foot chase, both suspects were captured. The suspects were identified as Jerry Jackson and Corderion Harris.

Harris was found after someone nearby called police to say someone was hiding under a vehicle on Vance Avenue.

Both Jackson and Harris are charged with attempted burglary.

Google Map for coordinates 35.138278 by -90.057860.

