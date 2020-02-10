Live at 9: Advance Memphis, Pink Palace & Valentine’s Day dessert

Advance Memphis

Advance Memphis is a local non-profit that fights local poverty in one of the city’s poorest zip codes. Steve Nash explains what they do and why they need the public’s help now.

For more information, you can also call (901) 543-8525.

Discover Antarctica at the Pink Palace

A new exhibit courtesy of the American Museum of Natural History is opening at the Pink Palace and allows you to follow in the footsteps of two legendary explorers as they trek across Antarctica.

Link: Race to the End of the Earth

A chocolate dessert with Chef Cody Wright

Chef Cody Wright shows us how to make a chocolate strawberry mousse that your sweetheart will love!

Link: Valentine's Day Chocolate Mousse