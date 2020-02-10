× Jackson State University president resigns after arrest in prostitution sting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The president of Jackson State University, along with several people from Memphis, was arrested in a prostitution bust in Mississippi over the weekend.

William Bynum Jr., 57, of Jackson, was charged with procuring services of a prostitute, false statement of identity, and simple possession of marijuana, according to a news release posted by the city of Clinton, Mississippi.

A news release from the Mississippi university system on Monday said Bynum submitted his resignation and it took effect immediately. Bynum had been president of Jackson State since 2017.

The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning tweeted that the board will hold a special emergency called meeting Monday to discuss the matter.

Clinton city officials said 17 people were arrested in an operation Friday and Saturday targeting “dark web” sites, on which services at a local hotel were agreed upon.

Among other defendants with local ties were: