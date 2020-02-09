× Woman arrested after stabbing in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in North Memphis.

Court documents state that Angela Jardon stabbed a man in the 700 block of T.M. Henderson on Saturday night.

Memphis Police found the victim in the 900 block of Thomas Street. The victim reportedly told police that Jardon, who is his roommate, stabbed him several times during an altercation at their home.

The victim went to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers found Jardon at the home on T.M. Henderson. Court documents state that officers also located a knife and a large amount of blood in a bedroom.

Jardon has been charged with aggravated assault.