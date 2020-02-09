× Man hit and killed by an intoxicated driver on Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is charged after police say he hit and killed a man in southeast Memphis on Saturday night.

Semarcus Carter is facing a long list of charges including driving under the influence, vehicular homicide and a charge involving child endangerment.

According to arrest records, Carter hit and killed a man on Shelby Drive near Malone Road.

A witness called police saying Carter stayed at the scene. Officers say Carter smelled of alcohol, had glossy eyes and slurred speech.

He told police his 8-month-old son and another person were in the car at the time of the accident. Carter also admitted to drinking alcohol hours before the situation.

The witness told police Carter was driving recklessly by driving through the turning lane and passing her at a high rate of speed and then hit the victim.

Carter will face a Memphis judge Monday morning.