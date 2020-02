× Body found along I-40 near Warford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating after a body was discovered along Interstate 40 near the Warford exit on Sunday afternoon.

It is not clear how police were made aware of the body but part of the eastbound lane is blocked off.

WREG has a crew on the scene and has reached out to police for comment on the matter.

This story is developing. Stay with WREG for updates.