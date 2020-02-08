× Tyree takes over as Rebels take down Gators

OXFORD, Miss. — Breein Tyree scored 23 points and sparked Mississippi to what proved to be an insurmountable early lead as the Rebels defeated Florida 68-51.

Devontae Shuler and KJ Buffen scored 14 points apiece as Ole Miss won consecutive league games for the first time and snapped a two-game winning streak by the Gators.

Buffen had a team-high nine rebounds, while Shuler added a game-high five assists.

Florida was led by Keyontae Johnson and Kerry Blackshear Jr. with 16 and 11 points, respectively.

The Gators trailed 21-8 after nine minutes, 33-27 at halftime and did not cut the margin to single digits in the final 10 minutes.