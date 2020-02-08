Tyree takes over as Rebels take down Gators

Posted 11:02 pm, February 8, 2020, by

OXFORD, Miss. — Breein Tyree scored 23 points and sparked Mississippi to what proved to be an insurmountable early lead as the Rebels defeated Florida 68-51.

Devontae Shuler and KJ Buffen scored 14 points apiece as Ole Miss won consecutive league games for the first time and snapped a two-game winning streak by the Gators.

Buffen had a team-high nine rebounds, while Shuler added a game-high five assists.

Florida was led by Keyontae Johnson and Kerry Blackshear Jr. with 16 and 11 points, respectively.

The Gators trailed 21-8 after nine minutes, 33-27 at halftime and did not cut the margin to single digits in the final 10 minutes.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.