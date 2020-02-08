FILE - In this Feb. 7. 2019, file photo, Memphis coach Penny Hardaway reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati in Memphis, Tenn. Hardaway went 22-14 and led the Tigers to an NIT berth in his debut season, but his biggest wins came off the court and on the recruiting trail. Memphis is ranked 14th to start the season and is expected to contend for its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2014. Memphis has the highest preseason ranking of any team that failed to reach the NCAA Tournament last season. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)
Tigers decimated with injuries as they fall to USF
FILE - In this Feb. 7. 2019, file photo, Memphis coach Penny Hardaway reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati in Memphis, Tenn. Hardaway went 22-14 and led the Tigers to an NIT berth in his debut season, but his biggest wins came off the court and on the recruiting trail. Memphis is ranked 14th to start the season and is expected to contend for its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2014. Memphis has the highest preseason ranking of any team that failed to reach the NCAA Tournament last season. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — David Collins made a layup with 59 seconds remaining to give South Florida the lead en route to a 75-73 win over Memphis on Saturday. Collins followed his key score with a jump shot to help wrap up the win for the Bulls.
Collins and Laquincy Rideau scored 21 points apiece to lead the Bulls. Rideau also had six rebounds.
Justin Brown had 14 points and 16 rebounds for South Florida (11-12, 4-6 American Athletic Conference). Rashun Williams added seven rebounds.
Tyler Harris had 17 points for the Tigers (17-6, 6-4). Alex Lomax added 14 points. Boogie Ellis had 14 points.
The Bulls evened the season series against the Tigers with the win. Then-No. 21 Memphis defeated South Florida 68-64 on Jan. 12.
South Florida plays Houston at home on Wednesday. Memphis plays Cincinnati on the road on Thursday.